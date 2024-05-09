Indian Visa Online Application, Indian Visa On Arrival

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa Application

An e-Visa, also known as electronic visa (eTV), is a virtual travel authorization that is accessible through the internet. The aim of the Indian government is to increase tourism by permitting citizens from more than 169 countries to seek an e-visa. This has reduced the administrative burden for international travelers, as they no longer need to apply for traditional paper visas. Now, international travelers who meet the requirements can use a 365-day electronic visa to travel to India, allowing multiple entries for e-Tourist and e-Business purposes, three entries for e-Medical and e-Medical Attendant purposes, and one entry for e-Conference reasons, with each entry being valid for 30 days. A growing number of tourists are choosing to complete the Indian Visa Application online instead of visiting the Embassy in person and handing in forms and paperwork to the authorities. Hence, travelers are encouraged to use this program to get their Indian Visa e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. The India e-Visa can be easily applied for with a short online application. Travelers only need to provide basic biographical information and their passport information.







Types of Indian e-Visa



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical Visa e-Visa

Eligibility Requirements for Indian Visa Application Online



Be a citizen of any of the 165+ countries whose citizens are eligible for the Indian Visa.

The purpose of your visit is tourism, business or medical.

You must have a valid passport for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in India. The passport must contain at least 2 blank pages.

When applying for Indian Visa online, the details provided must exactly match those in your passport. Any discrepancies may result in visa refusal or delays in visa processing/issuance/entry into India.

Enter the country only through certain authorized immigration checkpoints, including 28 airports and 5 seaports.

Make an online payment using your international credit/debit card. Check your email address. Your e-Visa will be sent to your email.

Indian Visa Online

Indian Visa Online Application

Indian Visa Application Online

Indian Visa On Arrival

