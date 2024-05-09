Shmyhal, Schulze Coordinate Work Ahead Of Ukraine Recovery Conference

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Germany Svenja Schulze have coordinated their work ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is to be held in Berlin at the beginning of summer.

Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We are counting on specific results," he said.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the implementation of joint projects.

Shmyhal noted fruitful cooperation with Germany's Reconstruction Credit Institute (KfW) and thanked Schulze for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

"This is especially important given the leading role of the private sector in Ukraine's recovery," he said.

According to Shmyhal, seven investment projects worth more than EUR 311 million are currently being implemented with KfW.

He also stressed the need to pay special attention to projects in the field of processing and intensify the activities of businesses, notably veteran businesses and those operating in liberated territories.

Ukraine remains attractive for doing business despite war - Schulze

Schulze paid a surprise visit to Kyiv on May 9.

Photos: Denys Shmyhal/Telegram