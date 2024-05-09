Investornewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), Meridianbet Group Ceos Present IPO Edge Fireside Chat

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across 17 regulated markets, participated in an IPO Edge fireside chat. According to the announcement, Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, along with MeridianBet CEO Zoran Milosevic, presented the IPO Edge chat on May 8, 20224. During the event, they discussed the journeys of Golden Matrix and MeridianBet, including Golden Matrix's recent acquisition of MeridianBet and the newfound positioning of the combined entity; the advantages of the combined company's increased scale, product offerings and geographic diversity; and the benefits of their dual B2B and B2C model. The two also talked about the future growth opportunities as well as key differentiators.

To view a replay of the fireside chat, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across 17 regulated markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients. RKings, GMGI's B2C division, operates a high-volume ecommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. In 2024, Golden Matrix completed the acquisition of MeridianBet, a well-established and B2B and B2C sports betting and gaming platform operating and regulated in multiple markets in Europe, Africa and LatAm, providing the combined entity with additional international operations. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GMGI are available in the company's newsroom at



