POPCAT, A MEME Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list POPCAT on the SOL Zone and Meme Zone. For all CoinW users, the POPCAT/USDT and POPCAT x3 ET will be officially available for trading on 9th May 2024, at 14:00 (UTC). Meanwhile the POPCAT3L/USDT & POPCAT3S/USDT trading pair would be opened. To celebrate the listing of POPCAT, we are launching the“Join the POPCAT bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Popcat as an Internet Celebrity

Popcat emerged as an online celebrity sensation in October 2020, captivating internet users with its endearing charm and relatable humor. Originating from a series of images featuring a domestic shorthair cat named“Oatmeal,” Popcat gained widespread attention for its simple yet captivating concept. The meme showcases two images of the cat, one with its mouth closed and the other with its mouth open, often edited to form an“O” shape. This playful depiction quickly resonated with online audiences, leading to a surge in popularity across social media platforms. As Popcat's fame spread, it became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless memes, fan art, and even merchandise. With its universal appeal and engaging content, Popcat continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying its status as an iconic online celebrity.

Popcat's tokenomics are founded on the principle of community ownership, with the project being 100% community-owned. With a total token supply of 979,973,145, Popcat's fair launch ensures equal access for all participants. The project has achieved impressive milestones, boasting over $8 million in liquidity and a substantial community of more than 37,000 holders within just three months of its listing. Despite its simple origins as an internet meme, Popcat has quickly become a prominent player in the meme token space, with its vibrant community and active engagement driving its growth.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent POPCAT prize pool will be up for grabs from May 9th, 2024, at 14:00 to May 15th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .