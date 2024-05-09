               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cucumber To Pineapple: 7 Refreshing Foods To Beat Summer Bloating


5/9/2024 2:01:25 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Beat summer bloating with refreshing foods like cucumber, watermelon, ginger, pineapple, mint, yogurt, and leafy greens. These hydrating and digestion-friendly options can help you feel light and energized during the warmer months

Cucumber

Cucumbers are low in calories and high in water content, making them excellent for hydration and reducing bloating. They can help soothe the digestive tract

Watermelon

Watermelon is another hydrating fruit that can help reduce bloating. It's high in water content and contains natural electrolytes

Ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can help alleviate digestive issues such as bloating and gas

Pineapple

Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which can aid in digestion and reduce bloating. Plus, it's a delicious and refreshing summer fruit that can be enjoyed

Mint

Mint has been used for centuries to aid digestion and alleviate bloating. You can enjoy mint leaves in salads, infused in water, or as a garnish for various dishes

Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that promote gut health and can help reduce bloating. Opt for plain, unsweetened yogurt for the best results

Leafy greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with fiber, which can aid in digestion and prevent bloating. They're also rich in vitamins and minerals

