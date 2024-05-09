Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Prioritizing Personalized Care at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2024

(MENAFN- 9Yards Media & Marketing) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 09 May 2024: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and member of the PureHealth network, will be a participant, exhibitor and sponsor of Abu Dhabi Global Health care Week 2024, which is hosted by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the health care sector in the emirate, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The event will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, May 13–15, 2024 with the aim of redefining the future of health care and life sciences for a healthier world.



As part of the hospital’s active contribution to the event and thought leadership within the wider medical community, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, SSMC’s acting chief executive officer, will take part in the panel discussion ‘Envisioning the Hospital of the Future’ at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15. Earlier in the day, at 10:30 a.m., SSMC consultant and division chair of Pediatric Endocrinology, Dr. Asma Deeb, a specialist in advanced wearable health tech, will be part of the panel discussion: ‘Tracking the Way to Better Health: Wearables, Sensors, and Beyond.’



ADGHW will explore the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive care. ADGHW will serve as a catalyst for the exchange of ideas and insights, gathering pioneering minds and a powerful network of 5,000 attendees, 1,000 delegates, 200 speakers and 100 exhibitors. Fostering dynamic discussions and cross-sector collaboration, this initiative will tackle pressing global challenges and enable joint solutions to shape the future of health care.







