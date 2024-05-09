Europe Hardening Line On Russia Amid Ukraine Losses

Its stocks of vital war-fighting equipment had been depleted to such an extent that a Ukrainian defeat did not just seem possible, but increasingly probable. Apart from a boost to morale, the US aid package will likely buy Kiev enough time to repel a Russian offensive that is expected later this spring.

This would almost certainly ensure that Ukraine and its European allies will be in a position towards the end of 2024 when they can produce enough equipment and ammunition to see Kiev through what will likely be another difficult winter – regardless of the outcome of the US elections in November.

As always, there is a bigger picture here as well which provides some clues about the trajectory of the war.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, recently urged his European partners to contemplate sending troops to Ukraine as a last resort to prevent a Russian victory. When Macron initially floated this idea in February, it was roundly rejected by key NATO allies.

Nothing came of it at the time but the fact that it is back on the table is due, to some extent at least, to French grandstanding. So far only Lithuania has responded somewhat positively, indicating it would be prepared to send troops to Ukraine on a training mission.

But Macron's vision suggests that any hawks in the broader debate about how Europe should respond to the threat that Russia undoubtedly poses well beyond this war have found a powerful ally in the French president.

A similar change of direction is indicated in the UK. While Lord Cameron, the British foreign secretary, continues to rule out“boots on the ground” in Ukraine, he has explicitly affirmed that Kiev can use UK-supplied weapons systems to strike targets inside Russia.

This hardening of French and British positions prompted Russia to announce drills for its tactical nuclear forces. This kind of nuclear saber-rattling is nothing new and was likely expected in Paris and London. But Britain's decision suggests that at least some in the West are prepared to call Putin's bluff.

Using British weapons to hit targets in Russia was previously a red line the UK government was unwilling to allow Kiev to cross. This reversal in the British position gives Cameron's gambit an immediacy well beyond even Macron's boots-on-the-ground rhetoric and explains why the Kremlin's response has also included threats to strike the UK .

Thanks to the US aid package, growing European capabilities, as well as its own increased capacity to manufacture arms, Ukraine is now in a position to target Russian supply lines, storage areas and bases in the immediate areas on the other side of the border. This could significantly diminish Moscow's ability to mount and sustain future large-scale offensive operations.