Molestation Case: CCTV Footage Of Raj Bhavan Shown To 'Common People', Governor Not Spotted In Single Frame

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) Amid allegations of molestation against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, the Governor's House on Thursday showed 69-minute CCTV footage of the Raj Bhavan premises dated May 2 to around 100 'common people'.

On May 2, a temporary female staff at the Raj Bhavan filed a police complaint accusing the Governor of 'outraging her modesty', triggering a political storm in the state.

Denying the charge vehemently from the beginning, the Governor on Wednesday announced that the CCTV footage of the Raj Bhavan will be screened at the Governor's House for the common people, barring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and members of the police force, on Thursday.

In the CCTV footage screened in three parts, the Governor could not be seen in any frame.

The footage from May 2 showed recordings of two CCTV cameras installed in the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan from 5.32 p,m. to 6.41 p.m. The screening event was titled 'Sach Ka Samna'.

Although the Governor was not spotted in the footage, the complainant was seen twice -- once entering the police post inside the Raj Bhavan premises, and then coming out of it and entering an adjacent room.

Heavy deployment of police was seen in the footage on account of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan on the night of May 2.

Since the announcement of the screening on Wednesday, the Governor's office received hundreds of applications from the common people seeking to attend the event.

The CCTV cameras inside the Governor's House are maintained by the Public Works Department, while the monitoring is done by the Kolkata Police.

IANS

