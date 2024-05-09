Turkiye Determined To Be Member Of EU, Ministry Reports

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Turkey is determined to join the European Union (EU), Azernews reports, citing the post shared on theTurkish Foreign Ministry's official X account .
"May 9 - Happy Europe Day", - said in the post.
It should be noted that since 1986, May 9 has been celebrated asEurope Day every year. It was on this day in 1950 that the SchumanDeclaration proposed by the French Minister of Foreign AffairsRobert Schuman, one of the founders of the EU, was adopted.
