Ecommerce logistics boom in China as index rises

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy development, China's e-commerce logistics index experienced a notable upswing in April, reaching 113.2 points. This marked a substantial increase of 0.7 points compared to the previous month, surpassing the 113-point threshold for the first time since December 2019. The announcement, relayed by the Chinese Federation of Logistics and Procurement in a report covered by China Central Channel yesterday, underscores a positive trajectory in the e-commerce logistics sector.



The report highlights improvements across several sub-indices, reflecting a comprehensive enhancement in various facets of e-commerce logistics operations. Notable among these sub-indices are the total business volume index, the logistics services performance index, the completion rate index, the satisfaction index, the employees index, and the direct load rate index. These positive shifts indicate a broad-based improvement in the efficiency and effectiveness of e-commerce logistics processes.



Of particular significance is the surge observed in the index of the total logistics business volume for e-commerce, which soared to 127.7 points in April, reflecting a substantial uptick of 1.3 points from the previous month. Moreover, the report underscores the noteworthy performance of e-commerce logistics in rural areas, where the index reached 127.9 points. This represents a modest increase of 0.2 points compared to the previous month and a remarkable surge of over 25% when juxtaposed with the corresponding period last year.



Overall, the surge in the e-commerce logistics index in China signifies a robust growth trajectory for the sector, characterized by improved operational metrics and an expanding footprint, particularly in rural regions. This upward trend bodes well for the continued development and resilience of China's e-commerce logistics ecosystem, underlining its pivotal role in facilitating the seamless flow of goods and services across the nation's digital marketplace.

MENAFN09052024000045015682ID1108192869