US Navy Too Slow, Too Outdated To Match China's Surging Fleet

In addition to bureaucratic delays and outdated design processes, the US Navy is lagging in modern design techniques too. Defense One reported that the GAO mentioned that the US Navy is slow to adopt modern ship-designing tools. The GAO found that Navy shipbuilders' use of these tools remains more limited than with commercial builders.

Defense One mentions that the GAO highlights instances where shipbuilders and maintainers, such as Chevron and Damen, use digital twinning in the commercial world. Defense One also says shipbuilders are eager to employ new technologies like augmented reality and high-fidelity 3-D design rendering.

However, the US Navy faces obstacles in obtaining vendor-furnished information (VFI) data, which is necessary for digital modeling. The continued use of 2D design information for legacy ship classes and the need for new digital tools are also challenges, the Defense One report said.

Shipbuilders want clearer demands from the US Navy and financial support for acquiring and implementing these tools.

Such stumbling blocks are hobbling the US' defense posture against its near-peer adversary, China, whose shipbuilding capacity has surged beyond the US, with China's shipbuilding capacity 232 times greater than that of the US .

Defense One noted in February 2024 that Admiral Samuel Paparo, Jr, head of US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), said that while the US is not overmatched in the shipbuilding gap, the trajectory is not ideal. He suggested that US tech, like unmanned vehicles, could offset the size of China's fleet.

However, Reuters reported this month that the US Navy's efforts to build a fleet of unmanned vessels are faltering due to the Pentagon's commitment to big shipbuilding projects.

Reuters notes that Ukraine's use of explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicles (USV) to sink Russian Black Sea Fleet warships and the Houthi's use of such in the Red Sea against commercial vessels have caught the Pentagon's attention, which is reportedly incorporating lessons learned from the Black Sea and Red Sea to counter China in the Pacific.

However, the Reuters report says that the Pentagon's budget process, which prioritizes big ships and submarines built by legacy defense contractors, has been the biggest impediment to progress.

It points out that the US Navy has a budget of $172 million this year for small and medium-sized underwater sea drones. That budget will fall to US$101.8 million in 2025.

Military sea drones can range from missile-armed speed boats to mine-hunting miniature submarines and solar-powered sailboats equipped with high-definition spy cameras, underwater sensors and loudspeakers to broadcast warnings at enemy ships.

Nevertheless, Reuters notes that the Pentagon has been exploring innovative ways to cross“the valley of death” and accelerate innovation over the last three years. At a cost ranging between US$1 million and US$3 million apiece, drones offer a cheap and fast way to bolster the US Navy's fleet, especially as several large traditional shipbuilding projects are running years behind schedule.

For instance, The Warzone reported last month that Northrop Grumman had completed the construction of its first full-scale Manta-Ray uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) prototype, designed to help the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) hone its requirements for a new class of multi-mission submersible drones.