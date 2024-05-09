               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Navy Too Slow, Too Outdated To Match China's Surging Fleet


5/9/2024 5:12:13 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Plagued by delays in ship repairs and outdated design practices, the US Navy faces mounting challenges in maintaining readiness and keeping pace with China's rapid shipbuilding advancements.

This month, USNI News reported that the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed that fewer than 40% of US Navy ships had completed repairs on time, despite the availability of shipyard space.

The GAO ranked shipyard conditions second only to F-35 Lightning II air fighter sustainment costs as the most problematic readiness issue facing the US armed services.

The US Navy's Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), which aims to enhance the quality of dry docks, facilities and equipment, lacks a comprehensive cost and schedule estimate, the USNI report said.

The US Navy works with private and public yards to cut maintenance delays before returning to service through better planning, identifying long-lead items needed and greater workforce size and skills. But it is still facing a crisis in repairing ships on time and on budget.

Moreover, Naval Technology reported this month that the US Navy's ship design process is deemed too slow and less predictable due to lengthy design practices. Naval Technology says that the US Navy's industrial base is struggling to deliver the surface fleet at a pace that meets its requirements amid an uncertain geopolitical environment.

Commercial ship buyers and builders prioritize shorter, predictable design and construction periods, resulting in timely ships that meet current user needs. The US Navy's ship design practices contribute to a slower pace and less predictable cost, schedule and performance outcomes, the Naval Technology report said.

Asia Times

