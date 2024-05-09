Minister of National Economy, World Bank Regional Director discuss economic collaboration amid Gaza crisis

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Minister of National Economy, Muhammad Al-Amour, engaged in discussions with Stefan Emblad, the Regional Director of the World Bank in Palestine, focusing on collaborative efforts to bolster economic development amidst the ongoing challenges exacerbated by the escalation in Gaza. The conversation delved into the findings of the "Interim Damage Assessment" report, which highlighted staggering damages amounting to approximately USD18.5 billion in buildings and crucial infrastructure within the Gaza Strip. This figure, equivalent to a striking 97 percent of Palestine’s gross domestic product in 2022, underscored the urgent need for concerted action.



Meeting at the ministry’s headquarters in Ramallah, Minister Al-Amour underscored the imperative for international intervention to pressure Israel into halting the relentless escalation, a situation that has persisted since October 2023. He advocated for the reopening of all crossings to facilitate the inflow of aid into the besieged Gaza Strip. The Minister provided insights into the government’s agenda, notably its efforts in humanitarian aid distribution, reconstruction initiatives, and grappling with the financial strain, which has far-reaching implications for economic stability and institutional reform. He extended gratitude for the support extended by the World Bank amidst these challenging circumstances.



Throughout the meeting, both sides delved into the array of support programs administered by the World Bank across diverse sectors. They underscored the critical role of these programs and emphasized the necessity of empowering the government to execute its initiatives, particularly in light of the formidable challenges it confronts, such as the persistent Israeli obstruction of fund transfers.

