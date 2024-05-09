Biden Warns Of Halting Arms Shipments To Israel

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): In a blunt warning, US President Joe Biden has said he will stop shipments of American weapons to Israel if it launches a massive invasion of Rafah city.

For the first time on Wednesday, Biden acknowledged Israel had used some American-supplied weapons to kill civilians in Gaza.

CNN quoted the US leader as saying:“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centres.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” he added.

Washington would go ahead with defensive weapons supplies to its staunch ally, he explained, warning of halting other shipments if a big ground offensive was initiated in Rafah.

Biden told the broadcaster said he had already informed the Israeli prime minister and other leaders of limited US support for operations in population centres.

