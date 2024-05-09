Pannun Murder 'Plot': Russia Questions Lack Of Reliable Evidence, Accuses US Of 'Disrespecting' India (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Russian foreign ministry on Wednesday categorically rejected all accusations leveled by the US against India concerning a thwarted assassination attempt allegedly involving Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The ministry stated that Washington had failed to furnish sufficient evidence to substantiate Indian involvement in the incident.

"According to the information we have, Washington has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the preparation of the murder of a certain GS Pannun.

Speculation on this topic in the absence of evidence is unacceptable," the official spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Zakharova highlighted that the United States demonstrates a lack of comprehension regarding India's national mentality and historical context in its development as a state, thus exhibiting disrespect towards India as a sovereign nation. Her comments were made in response to a media inquiry regarding Moscow's stance on accusations against an Indian official regarding a thwarted "assassination" plot, as reported by an American news publication.

"'The Washington Post', it seems to me, should use the term "repressive regime' and everything you quoted in relation to Washington. It is hard to think of a more repressive government than Washington, in both domestic and international matters. Now directly about your question," Zakharova said, according to the readout of the briefing released by the Russian foreign ministry.

"Regular unfounded accusations by the United States against New Delhi (we see that they groundlessly accuse not only India but also many other states) of violating religious freedoms are a reflection of the United States' misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the Indian state and disrespect for India as a state . I am sure that this also comes from the neocolonial mentality, the mentality of the colonial period, the period of the slave trade, and imperialism," she added.

"This does not only apply to India. The reason is the desire to unbalance the internal political situation in India in order to complicate the general parliamentary elections taking place in the country. Of course, this is part of interference in India's internal affairs," she added.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, identified as a terrorist by India, holds citizenship in both America and Canada. In November, the US Justice Department disclosed an indictment against an Indian individual suspected of involvement in a foiled plan to assassinate Pannun.

Previously, India's External Affairs Ministry dismissed a report in The Washington Post in April implicating an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official in an alleged plot to eliminate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US. Describing it as an "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" accusation on a "serious matter" under investigation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the US media report was "speculative and irresponsible."

Responding to media inquiries about the Washington Post report, Jaiswal highlighted that an Indian government-appointed High-Level Committee is currently investigating security concerns raised by the US government regarding organized criminal networks, terrorists, and other individuals. He stated, "Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful."

The Washington Post report alleged that a RAW official named Vikram Yadav instructed Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman to assassinate Pannun outside his New York residence.

Gupta is presently detained in the Czech Republic and faces extradition to the US to face trial in the case. According to the US Daily's report, the operation targeting Pannun received approval from then-RAW chief Samant Goel.

The US Justice Department asserted that an Indian government employee (referred to as CC-1), unnamed in the indictment submitted in a Manhattan federal court, recruited an Indian individual named Nikhil Gupta to enlist a hitman for the assassination, thwarted by US authorities, as per prosecutors. Gupta faces charges of murder-for-hire, carrying a maximum prison term of 10 years. Czech authorities apprehended and detained Gupta on June 30, following a bilateral extradition agreement between the United States and the Czech Republic.

Subsequently, the MEA stated that a case filed against an individual in a US court, purportedly linking them to an Indian official, is a "matter of concern" and runs contrary to government policy.