NY governor issues apology over ‘black kids’ remarks

(MENAFN) New York Governor Kathy Hochul finds herself embroiled in controversy after making a statement that sparked accusations of bigotry and insensitivity towards marginalized communities. Hochul, addressing a conference in California, drew criticism for her assertion that black children in the inner city, specifically those in the Bronx, "don’t even know what the word computer is." The remark, made in the context of discussing access to technology jobs for disadvantaged youth, quickly ignited a firestorm of backlash.



While Hochul's comment went unchallenged during the conference, it didn't take long for social media users and political figures to condemn her words. Several prominent conservatives accused her of perpetuating "the soft bigotry of low expectations," while fellow Democrat and State Assemblywoman Amanda Septimo labeled the remark as "harmful, deeply misinformed, and genuinely appalling."



The backlash intensified with Florida Congressional candidate Lavern Spicer's scathing response, highlighting the disconnect between Hochul's assertion and the reality faced by many black youth. "B***h, not only do we know what a computer is, we all got one in our pockets!" Spicer exclaimed, drawing parallels to past controversial statements made by politicians.



Facing mounting pressure, Hochul issued a statement expressing regret for her words, acknowledging that she misspoke. "I misspoke and I regret it," Hochul stated. "Of course black children in the Bronx know what computers are – the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI."



While Hochul's apology may quell some of the immediate backlash, the incident has reignited conversations about systemic inequalities in access to education and technology. As the governor faces scrutiny for her remarks, advocates emphasize the importance of addressing these disparities and ensuring equitable opportunities for all children, regardless of their background or zip code.

