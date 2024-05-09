Aluminum Nitride Market To Surpass USD 0.1851 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Thriving Electronics And Automotive Sectors

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Some of the main growth drivers of the Aluminum Nitride Market include an increase in demand for aluminum nitride powder for electric vehicles and nine times higher thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride than alumina.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Aluminum Nitride Market Size was valued at USD 0.145 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 0.1851 Billion by 2031 and grow at CAGR 3.1% over the Forecast period 2024-2031 aluminum nitride market is witnessing steady growth owing to its increasing applications across various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Aluminum nitride, a versatile ceramic material, is valued for its excellent thermal conductivity, high electrical resistivity, and superior mechanical properties, making it ideal for use in demanding thermal management applications. As industries strive for smaller, more efficient electronic devices with higher power densities, the demand for aluminum nitride substrates and components continues to rise.

In the electronics sector, aluminum nitride finds extensive use in the production of substrates for integrated circuits, power modules, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and radio frequency (RF) devices. Its exceptional thermal conductivity enables efficient heat dissipation, allowing electronic components to operate at higher power levels while maintaining optimal performance and reliability. With the growing demand for high-power and high-frequency electronic devices in consumer electronics, telecommunications, and automotive applications, the demand for aluminum nitride-based solutions is expected to witness significant growth.

Moreover, aluminum nitride's thermal management properties make it an attractive material for use in automotive and aerospace industries, where it is utilized in heat sinks, power electronics, and thermal interface materials. As automotive manufacturers focus on developing electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies, the need for efficient thermal management solutions to maintain battery performance and extend component lifespan becomes paramount. Aluminum nitride's ability to dissipate heat effectively helps address these challenges, driving its adoption in EV battery packs, power electronics, and charging systems.

Market Report Scope:

Aluminum nitride is a synthetic, non-toxic ceramic material with a hexagonal lattice structure used in electronic devices. Increasing demand is attributed to its unique combination of properties such as electrical resistance and good thermal conductivity, allowing electronic components to maintain lower operating temperatures while offering electrical insulation. Aluminum nitride is significantly used as a filler for power electronics and semiconductor packaging, driving overall market growth. However, the high cost compared to regular alumina or zirconia hampers market growth. Despite challenges, the increase in the use of aluminum nitride in the electronics and automotive industries offers growth opportunities.

Market Analysis:

The market for aluminum nitride is expanding due to rising demand in the electronics sector, driven by its superior electrical insulating capabilities and thermal conductivity. LED lighting and the automobile sector, especially in power electronics for electric and hybrid vehicles, are significant contributors to the increased demand for aluminum nitride.

Segment Analysis:

Based on grade , the technical grade segment dominated the aluminum nitride market with the highest revenue share of more than 60% in 2022 because of its outstanding thermal conductivity, which makes it crucial for heat dissipation in electronic components. Based on the Method , the carbothermal reduction method led the market due to its low-cost production method. In the applications segment , the microelectronics segment held the major share in 2022 due to aluminum nitride's high thermal conductivity.

Key Regional Development:

The North America Aluminum Nitride Market dominated in 2022 (42.50%) due to the expansion of data center infrastructure, with Intel playing a significant role in demanding aluminum nitride for thermal control. The Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by companies like Apple Lighting diversifying their LED products in response to energy efficiency demands.

Key Takeaways for the Aluminum Nitride Market Study:



The demand for aluminum nitride is driven by its unique properties, making it essential for the electronics, LED lighting, and automotive industries.

Technical-grade aluminum nitride, produced through carbothermal reduction, dominates the market due to its thermal conductivity and cost-effectiveness. Microelectronics, with its heat-dissipating capabilities, is the leading application segment.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Tokuyama Corporation opened a mass production examination facility for high-heat dissipation aluminum nitride fillers, contributing to power semiconductors, high-performance LEDs, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The facility commenced operations in April 2023.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

