Amir Patronizes QU Graduation Ceremony

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the graduation ceremony of the 47th batch (Class of 2024) of Qatar University students, held at QU Sports and Events Complex on Wednesday morning.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, ministers, members of QU Board of Trustees, QU Vice Presidents, students guardians and senior officials attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, HH the Amir honored the 133 outstanding graduates in all disciplines, while HE President of Qatar University Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari handed the certificates to the 761 graduates.

The ceremony featured a film about the students university experience in various disciplines, and the achievements of Qatar University and its support to the students in their academic choices and equipping them with the necessary skills to launch their professional careers and serve the community and the country.

HE President of Qatar University Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari gave a speech on the occasion, and student Sheikh Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Thani delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates.

