Damage Assessment Update Shows More Objects Affected Around Kyiv By Russia's Strike Overnight Wed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, the number of objects damaged as a result of the overnight attack by the Russian invasion forces has increased to 19 private households, an apartment block, a kindergarten, several non-residential buildings, as well as power lines.

That's according to the head of the regional administration, Ruslan Kravchenko , Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, two people were injured by the strike. A woman and a man were taken to hospital with multiple injuries to their limbs and shrapnel wounds. "The woman underwent a surgery and is now undergoing treatment in intensive care. The man is being treated in the trauma department. They are provided with all the necessary medical assistance," Kravchenko added.

In addition, the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized that the number of damaged objects has increased. As of 18:00, there are 19 private households in two districts, one of which was completely destroyed. A number of flats in the same block were also damaged. In all residential buildings, windows were shattered, while doors, roofs, and walls were damaged.

The debris also affected the kindergarten where windows and doors were damaged, as well as seven cars, several non-residential buildings, and power lines.

"Energy workers have already restored power supplies to all consumers affected by the strike," Kravchenko reported.

As Ukrinform wrote earlier, the debris of Russian drones and missiles fell in four districts of Kyiv region, causing damage.

Photo: Kyiv Region Police