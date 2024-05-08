Israeli Army Announces Injury Of Soldier In Gaza, Presents New Toll Of Losses Since War Start

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army radio announced that a soldier was injured when rockets were fired from Gaza at the settlement of "Shlomit" on Wednesday evening.According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the Israeli occupation army on Wednesday presented a new toll of its human losses since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, where the Israeli occupation army admitted that 614 Israeli officers and soldiers were killed, including 266 killed in the ground operation inside the Gaza Strip.The army said that 3358 soldiers have sustained injuries since the outbreak of the war, including 520 seriously injured, and that 41 soldiers have been killed by friendly fire and operational accidents since the beginning of the war.