Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 8, 2024







Fortuna, Kinross, TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.59 Wednesday. Fortuna announced Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09, which beat estimates by $0.05, revenue of $224.9 Million misses by $1.1 Million.Kinross Gold (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $9.73 Wednesday. Kinross reports solid Q1 results with increased production and sales, driven by strong performance at its Tasiast and La Coipa mines. The company's AISC margins soared year-over-year even with a $2,070/oz gold price, suggesting further margin expansion on deck in Q2 with a ~$2,250/oz+ gold price.TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $80.07 Wednesday. Net income for the second quarter and six months ended March?31,?2024 were $25,729 and $45,032 versus $11,444 and $24 ,530 for the prior comparable periods.West Mining Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Wednesday. West Mining announced the appointment of Richard Lonsdale-Hands to its advisory board. Lonsdale-Hands is a seasoned investor with over 50 years of experience in investment banking, resources and property management.Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Wednesday. Xtra-Gold revealed Q1 total Income of US$1,234,557; and Net Income (after tax) of US$510,987.Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $9.87 Wednesday. No news stories available today.BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $67.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.92 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.07 Wednesday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $119.71 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.53 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $133.44 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,557.42 Wednesday. No news stories available today.goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $189.87 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.93 Wednesday. No news stories available today.K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.80 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $156.79 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.70 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Basin Uranium Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Network Media Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.01 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 93 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.78 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Power Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.14 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.27 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Sandfire Resources America Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.44 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.41 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $229.76 Wednesday. No news stories available today.The Western Investment Company of Canada (V) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $190.55 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $74.64 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

