Fortuna, Kinross, TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.59 Wednesday. Fortuna announced Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09, which beat estimates by $0.05, revenue of $224.9 Million misses by $1.1 Million.
Kinross Gold (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $9.73 Wednesday. Kinross reports solid Q1 results with increased production and sales, driven by strong performance at its Tasiast and La Coipa mines. The company's AISC margins soared year-over-year even with a $2,070/oz gold price, suggesting further margin expansion on deck in Q2 with a ~$2,250/oz+ gold price.
TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $80.07 Wednesday. Net income for the second quarter and six months ended March?31,?2024 were $25,729 and $45,032 versus $11,444 and $24 ,530 for the prior comparable periods.
West Mining Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Wednesday. West Mining announced the appointment of Richard Lonsdale-Hands to its advisory board. Lonsdale-Hands is a seasoned investor with over 50 years of experience in investment banking, resources and property management.
Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Wednesday. Xtra-Gold revealed Q1 total Income of US$1,234,557; and Net Income (after tax) of US$510,987.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $9.87 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $67.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.92 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.07 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $119.71 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.53 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $133.44 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,557.42 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $189.87 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.93 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.80 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $156.79 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.70 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Basin Uranium Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Network Media Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.01 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 93 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.78 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Power Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.14 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.27 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Sandfire Resources America Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.44 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.41 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $229.76 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
The Western Investment Company of Canada (V) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $190.55 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $74.64 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
