IPL 2024 Milestone: 1000 Sixes Achieved In Record Time During SRH Vs LSG Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a remarkable milestone for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, the tournament witnessed the quickest accumulation of 1000 sixes in just 13,079 balls. This feat was accomplished during the electrifying match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Hyderabad. The historic 1000th six was struck by LSG's Krunal Pandya off Jaydev Unadkat's delivery in the eighth over of the encounter.

This season's IPL has been characterised by explosive batting displays, with teams consistently posting scores exceeding 200 and even breaching the 250-run mark. SRH notably set and broke the record for the highest team total twice this year, first with 277/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) and later with 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In the clash between LSG and SRH, LSG opted to bat and posted a competitive total of 165/4, thanks to stellar performances from Nicholas Pooran (48*) and Ayush Badoni (55*), who forged an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

In response, SRH embarked on a blistering start to their innings, with Abhishek Sharma (46*) and Travis Head (58*) propelling them to 107/0 in just six overs, underscoring the explosive nature of the IPL 2024 season.

