Japanese breadmaker recalls products due to presence of rat body parts

(MENAFN) Pasco Shikishima Corp., a renowned bread manufacturer based in Japan, took a proactive step on Wednesday by initiating a voluntary recall of approximately 104,000 packets from its Chojuku bread brand. The decision came after unsettling discoveries were made in two packages from the same production line, revealing the presence of mouse body parts. The company swiftly responded to the situation, aiming to uphold its commitment to quality and consumer safety.



The recall specifically targeted two variants of the Chojuku bread line—Chojuku Yamagata 5 Slices and Chojuku Yamagata 6 Slices—that were produced at Pasco Tokyo Tama Factory. The affected packets bore best-by dates spanning from May 7 to May 11. This recall, though precautionary, underscores the company's dedication to maintaining the integrity of its products and ensuring the well-being of its consumers.



Reports surfaced on Sunday when two customers brought attention to small animal-like objects discovered within the sliced bread packaging. Subsequent investigations confirmed the distressing revelation: rat body parts were indeed present in the affected packages. While no adverse health incidents have been reported thus far, Pasco Shikishima Corp. has taken proactive measures to mitigate any potential risks associated with the consumption of the contaminated bread items.



The company's swift response and commitment to transparency reflect its unwavering dedication to consumer welfare. By swiftly addressing the issue and initiating a recall process, Pasco Shikishima Corp. aims to reassure consumers and uphold its reputation for delivering safe and high-quality food products.

