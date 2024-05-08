SC To Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court will deliver its order on granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on May 10.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who headed the bench which heard Kejriwal's petition against his arrest in the case, said,“We will pronounce the interim order (on interim bail) on Friday. The main matter related to the challenge to arrest will also be taken on the same day.”ADVERTISEMENT
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.
