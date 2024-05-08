Kasturi Ram International School Is Open For Nursery Class Admissions For 2024-25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Enjoying a formidable reputation since its establishment in the year 2006, Kasturi Ram International School (KRIS) provides quality education to young students. The mission of this leading school is to ensure an education system that is affordable and accessible to all. KRIS is not only about study but also the holistic development of a student. The school helps young minds realise their true potential and provide them with supportive facilities capable of shaping their dreams.



During an interview, the spokesperson of Kasturi Ram International School stated, "With each passing day, the required competencies for successful career development are increasing. This is the reason why good educational institutes today are focusing on providing goal-oriented education to their students. However, such quality education often comes at a hefty price while affordable quality education for their child is the prime concern of many parents. In our efforts to help such parents provide quality education to their kids without breaking the bank, we at KRIS take pride in offering quality education at an affordable fee."



Parents who were waiting for nursery admission in Kasturi Ram International School can now contact the school administration. The date of the availability of application forms for Nursery school admission 2024-25 is from December 15, 2023, to March 31, 2023. The last date of submission of application forms in school has been extended to January 21, 2024. For Pre-School (Nursery), the minimum age limit as of March 31, 2023, is 3 years and the maximum age limit is less than 4 years. Hence, a child born from March 31, 2020, to March 31, 2022, is eligible for Nursery admission.



While answering a query asked on Nursery admissions, the spokesperson added, "As per the Directorate of Education (DoE) guidelines, 75% of the seats are reserved for the General category. According to the Right to Education Act, 25% (22% + 3%) of the seats are reserved for the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and DG Category. Parents can fix an appointment with the admission authority (M: 8470084900) and visit the school for an informal discussion. They can also choose to apply online for Nursery admission at Kasturi Ram International School" the best nursery school in Delhi.



Dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, Kasturi Ram International School has learnt and adapted to use technology to ensure smooth and uninterrupted online teaching and learning process. Therefore, parents can trust KRIS for their kid's nursery school admission in Delhi.



Kasturi Ram International School:



Kasturi Ram International School, conveniently located in Narela, Delhi, is a highly reputed school known for shaping young minds. Parents can contact the school for nursery admissions of their kids for the session 2024-2025.



Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7 Sector, A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone: 9311095020, 8470084900

Email: ...

Web:

