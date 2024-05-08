UDST, QNL Partner On 'Manara' Qatar Research Repository

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has partnered with Qatar National Library (QNL) to be featured on Manara: the research repository for Qatar-based researchers.

UDST-produced research is now available for viewing and downloading in a free and accessible manner, in an unprecedented public service to the nation.

The initiative reflects UDST's commitment to leveraging national resources effectively and efficiently. Through utilising Manara as its institutional research repository, UDST has collected its open-access research output under one convenient hub, offering faculty and researchers a platform to upload their open-access articles, datasets, conference posters, and even non-traditional research output.

Commenting on the notable achievement, UDST President, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, said:“We are pleased to be the first university in Qatar to sign this agreement with a prestigious institution like the Qatar National Library. This collaboration reflects our belief in having the University's intellectual effort collated, promoted, and preserved in a platform with such high visibility. At UDST, we strongly believe in the greater public good that is achieved by sharing knowledge and information. The remarkable access record we have achieved in this short period of time reflects the value of UDST-based research in the local and global academic community.”

Since the initiation of this collaboration, UDST has witnessed remarkable success, with nearly 200 open-access research outputs published. Within the first three months, the content secured over 7,000 views and over 1,700 downloads. In addition to local access, the content had a large global appeal, drawing views from many countries such as the US, France, Ireland, and India.

QNL Executive Director, Tan Huism also commented on the fruitful collaboration:“We are excited to sign this partnership agreement with UDST, who we believe share our values and goals for maximising the impact of Qatar's research outputs and building a long-term archive of Qatar-based research for future generations.

“Our partnership with UDST will allow us to capture, digitally preserve, and provide access to any research outputs created by UDST. We look forward to UDST positively increasing the quality of open access content from Qatar, which will benefit the public, the research, and the educational sectors. We also hope that the initiatives from UDST to set up a research repository on QNL's Manara will encourage other institutions in Qatar to follow suit and to support open access to their research outputs.”

Qatar National Library launched Manara to capture, curate, preserve, and provide open access to Qatar's research outputs. The platform welcomes local researchers to self-archive their accomplishments and open access work on the platform for posterity.