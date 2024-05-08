Kerala: Rabid Dog Subdued After Attacking Four In Kozhikode

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: Four individuals, including an 8-year-old girl named Ashmika, were bitten by a rabid dog last day in Mooradu, Payyoli. The rabid dog also attacked Balakrishnan, Maithili, and Sreeresh. Sreeresh encountered the dog as he was leaving the house, however, he managed to subdue and tie it up.

Several children were playing cricket nearby, and eyewitnesses claim that these children could have been attacked if the dog had not been caught. Ashmika, the daughter of Jyothindran and Rashina, was playing in the courtyard when she was bitten on the ear and head.

The child was initially taken to Vadakara District Hospital and later transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Balakrishnan and Maithili received treatment at Vadakara Government District Hospital. Following its subduing by Sreeresh, the injured dog was transported to Kannur Veterinary Medical College for examination, where rabies infection was confirmed.

Earlier in February, a dog was found dead after attacking seven persons in Koodaranji town in Kozhikode. The postmortem report of the animal confirmed that it had rabies. The violent dog attacked seven individuals, including a school student, in Koodaranji town. The student was en route to school when the incident occurred. The dog also bit a woman and five men. While one individual was attacked at his home, another was attacked while going to church. The student suffered deep wounds on his hand.

