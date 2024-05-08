'I Will Lose My Job': Air India Express Flyers Protest After Airline Cancels Flights (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hundreds of angry passengers at various airports on Wednesday (May 8) vented their frustration after Air India Express cancelled more than 86 flights due to a "mass sick leave" taken by over 300 cabin crew members.

The videos, circulating on social media, showed angry passengers at Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram airports, engaging in heated arguements with airport personnel over the abrupt cancellations of their flights.

Air India Express offers full refund, rescheduling after crew's 'mass sick leave' leaves passengers stranded

In Kerala, travellers bound for Gulf nations recounted being notified of flight cancellations while waiting to board their planes. Although Air India Express offered a full refunds or reschedulling options, some passengers demanded immediate reimbursements and same-day reschedulling.

For many, the delayed flights posed a risk of losing job as their work visas approach expiration. Expressing her concerns, a passenger from Kannur said, "What would be the point in me travelling on May 10? If I do not reach there before May 9, my boss will say not to come and I will lose my job."

Adding to the ordeal, passengers slammed the lack of accommodation provided by the airline, leaving them stranded until their rescheduled flights depart. Some reported being compelled to spend the night at the airport.

A video from Delhi captured a group of passengers confronting Air India Express staff at the counter, expressing their displeasure with the situation.

It is reportedly said that the staff's protest is linked to dissatisfaction with the new terms of employment and compensation following the merger with the Tata Group. Air India Express management is reportedly in talks with the crew to address their grievances.

Kerala: Air India Express cancels 12 services from Kozhikode airport over flash strike; passengers stranded

Commening on the situation, an Air India Express spokesperson said, "A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimize any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result."