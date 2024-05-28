Rajasthan: Hospital's Registration Cancelled After Doc Removes Wrong Kidney

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday took action in a case in which a doctor removed the functional kidney of a patient instead of the non-functional one by cancelling the registration of the hospital with immediate effect.

The state government has also initiated the process to cancel the empanelment of the hospital in various government health schemes.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh, said that a serious case of removal of the left kidney of a female patient instead of the right kidney had come to light at the Dhankar Hospital in Jhunjhunu.

"Taking the matter seriously, the Medical and Health Department has taken strict action against the hospital. The clinical establishment registration of the hospital has been cancelled with immediate effect.

"Action is being taken to cancel the empanelment of the hospital from different schemes of the Rajasthan government. Besides, the action to seize the hospital is also under process," Singh said.

She added that as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, a five-member investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.