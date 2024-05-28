After Three Successful Years, EVIS Goes Global: UAE Event Expands To San Diego

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS), after three consecutive successful years in the UAE, will hold its first international event on September 26-27, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, USA. This expansion signifies a major step in bridging the gap between MENA region and the USA.

Engineer Naser Ali Al Bahri, CEO of Nirvana MICE, commented on the expansion:“The transition of EVIS from a regional summit in the UAE to an international event in San Diego reflects our vision to influence the global electric mobility landscape profoundly. This expansion enhances our platform's ability to foster a broader exchange of ideas and showcase pioneering electric vehicle technologies.”

EVIS San Diego will host a series of high-level discussions, technology showcases, and exclusive networking opportunities with key industry leaders, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable transportation worldwide.

EVIS San Diego will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from around the world to discuss the future of electric mobility. The event is designed to connect attendees with pioneers in the field, offering extensive networking opportunities, expert panels, and an exhibition of the latest technologies in the sector.

Organizations from the Middle East seeking global exposure are particularly encouraged to participate in this international event. This presents an invaluable opportunity to engage with the global market and showcase their contributions to the advancing field of electric mobility.

