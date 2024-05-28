Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 28: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today (May 28) is Rs 6,685 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,293 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,685 (Rs 6665 yesterday)

8 gram- Rs 53,480 (Rs 53,320 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 66,850 (Rs 66,650 yesterday)

100 gram- Rs 6,68,500 (Rs 6,66,500 yesterday)



1 gram- Rs 7,293 (Rs 7,271 yesterday)

8 gram- Rs 58,344 (Rs 58,168 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 72,930 (Rs 72,710 yesterday)

100 gram- Rs 7,29,300 (Rs 7,27,100 yesterday)



1 gram- Rs 5,470

8 gram- Rs 43,760

10 gram- Rs 54,700

100 gram- Rs 5,47,000

