Azerbaijan, Slovakia Sign Two Documents On Cooperation

Ulviyya Shahin

During the Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum, significantstrides were made in fostering bilateral cooperation between thetwo nations, Azernews reports.

A pivotal moment arose with the signing of a memorandum ofmutual understanding between Azerbaijan Investment Company andSlovakia's Eximbank. This memorandum outlines a framework forcollaboration, aiming to facilitate investment activities andbolster economic ties between the two countries. The agreementsignifies a commitment to exploring joint ventures and investmentopportunities that align with the strategic interests of bothparties.

Additionally, another milestone was achieved with the signing ofa memorandum of cooperation between Slovakia's SEAK Energetics andAzerbaijan's ITECH GROUP. This memorandum highlights the intent ofboth entities to collaborate in the field of energy, paving the wayfor joint projects and technological exchanges. By combining theirexpertise and resources, SEAK Energetics and ITECH GROUP aim tocontribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions andadvance the energy sector in both Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

These agreements underscore the mutual desire of Azerbaijan andSlovakia to deepen their economic cooperation and forge strongerties across various sectors, ultimately fostering shared prosperityand growth for both nations.