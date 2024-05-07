(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cruzeiro has caught attention by showing interest in midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to journalist Heverton Guimarães.



Currently playing for Al-Duhail in Qatar on a loan, Coutinho remains under contract with Aston Villa until the 2025/2026 season.



Despite this, he is actively looking for a new team, signaling that Aston Villa's plans do not include him.



At 31, Coutinho's career has been marked by significant fluctuations.



His €135 million move from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018 is football's third-highest transfer, trailing only Neymar and Mbappé.



Since that landmark move, Coutinho has experienced a series of ups and downs.







His performances at Barcelona, and later at Bayern Munich, although occasionally brilliant, have generally lacked consistency.



Coutinho managed to score 11 goals and assisted nine times in 38 appearances for Bayern.



He also contributed five goals and three assists during his tenure at Al-Duhail.



Despite these contributions, injuries and variable form have impacted his overall effectiveness.



His recent stint in Qatar shows he still holds potential, yet he clearly requires a new environment to regain his best form.

Cruzeiro Targets Philippe Coutinho in Strategic Move

Now valued at just €7 million, Coutinho's market price is much lower than his peak, making him an affordable choice for teams beyond Europe's top tier.



Under the new ownership of Pedro Lourenço, following Ronaldo Fenômeno's exit, Cruzeiro appears keen to make bold moves.



They are prepared to bring in high-caliber talents like Coutinho to enhance their squad and reassert their status in the footballing world.



This proposed acquisition signifies more than just a routine transfer; it represents a strategic pivot for Cruzeiro.



They aim to utilize Coutinho's vast experience and skills to rejuvenate both the player's career and the club's fortunes.



For Coutinho, this opportunity could be crucial for revitalizing his career as he approaches its latter stages.



Securing Coutinho could spark a resurgence for Cruzeiro, signaling their ambition to reclaim prominence in Brazilian football.

MENAFN07052024007421016031ID1108181963