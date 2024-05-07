Qatari delegation to continue discussions between Hamas, Israel in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) A delegation from Qatar is scheduled to travel to Cairo on Tuesday morning to resume indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel regarding a cease-fire in Gaza and a potential hostage swap agreement.



According to Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Hamas has responded positively to proposals presented by mediators, which were directed towards both Israel and Hamas concerning a truce.



The Qatari Foreign Ministry views Hamas's response favorably and expresses hope that the talks will lead to an immediate and lasting cease-fire in Gaza, along with the exchange of prisoners and the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid throughout the region.



Hamas has announced its agreement to a cease-fire proposal put forward by Qatar and Egypt. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh conveyed the group's acceptance of the proposal during discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.



The decision to approve the cease-fire proposal follows Israeli forces' issuance of evacuation orders for Palestinians in eastern neighborhoods of Rafah in southern Gaza, a move interpreted as a precursor to a potential attack on the city, which houses approximately 1.5 million Palestinians seeking refuge from the conflict.



An Israeli official involved in the cease-fire negotiations confirmed that Israel has received Hamas's response and will review it accordingly, as reported by an Israeli public broadcaster.

