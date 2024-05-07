MCIT Developing AI Regulatory Framework To Address Ethical And Legal Challenges

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai has affirmed that the Ministry is cooperating with research institutions, including Hamad Bin Khalifa University, to study the dimensions and effects of artificial intelligence developments and their rapid changes.

Speaking in Shura Council's regular weekly meeting yesterday, the Minister said the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is examining the possibility of developing an advanced regulatory framework for artificial intelligence through which the ethical and legal challenges in this aspect can be dealt with.

He also stressed the ongoing efforts to improve and digitise government services to facilitate access to them and improve the user experience, focusing on reducing redundancy and improving integration between different government applications.

Regarding protecting community members from fraud and developing programs for young people, the Minister noted extensive cooperation with the security bodies to combat electronic crimes and enhance security measures, focusing on the international aspects of threats.

Al Mannai stressed the importance of integrating technology into education and providing technological educational programmes that contribute to developing young people's skills and making them aware of the safety of the digital space to enhance their ability to interact safely and effectively in a rapidly changing technological world.

Regarding the focus of the digital strategy on achieving economic and social benefits for citizens, he stressed that the strategy was designed based on these priorities.

On the groups who face difficulty in dealing with technical developments, the Minister stressed the Ministry's commitment to providing support and assistance to such groups and ensuring the provision of an enabling environment that allows them to effectively engage in digital transformation and benefit from its advantages. The Shura Council held its regular weekly meeting yesterday at Tamim bin Hamad Hall under the chairmanship of Speaker of Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

Secretary-General of Shura Council H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the session's agenda and approved the minutes of the previous session.

The session was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology, at an invitation by the Speaker to further elaborate on the Ministry's strategic plans, plans for digital transformation in the services offered by ministries and government bodies, along with the accomplishments of the e-government and its enhanced infrastructure.

Speaker and members of the council welcomed the Minister, applauding the efforts being undertaken by the ministry to advance the communication and IT sector based on the directives of the wise leadership, encourage investment and the unwavering efforts to accomplish digital transformation in all services, in pursuit of achieving the development goals and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

His Excellency pointed out that the Shura Council discussed, in previous sessions, the topic of“disadvantages of using technology” submitted by a number of members of the council as a public discussion request. Through the Cultural Affairs and Media Committee, the council studied the topic and hosted several officials and professionals to scrutinise all aspects of this topic.

The Speaker pointed out that the council submitted a suggestion for the esteemed government's willingness on such a topic, due to its significance, stating that it included an array of perspectives that would reduce the negative impacts of modern technology, ensure good utilisation and raise awareness on the risks of mishandling this technology.

At the outset of the presentation, the Minister presented detailed overviews of the digital transformation strategy pursued by the ministry, highlighting that it comes as part of the national efforts dedicated to enhancing the digital economy and improving the citizens' life quality. Regarding the ministry's strategic objectives, Al Mannai elucidated that the objectives entail promoting the level of government services afforded to individuals and companies, as well as government administrative processes and increasing the level of transparency and community engagement through government openness.