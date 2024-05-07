Media City Qatar, Bloomberg Media Gear Up For Qatar Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar (MCQ), in close partnership with Bloomberg Media, announced the fourth annual 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg' (QEF), scheduled for May 14-16, 2024. Themed“A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty,” this year's forum promises an unprecedented convening of over 1,000 global leaders to delve into critical issues at the heart of today's economic landscape and underscores the ambitious vision shared by Media City Qatar and Bloomberg to catalyze global economic discourse.

Media City Qatar regards the upcoming Qatar Economic Forum 2024 as an indispensable opportunity for media outlets globally and encourages their prompt registration to partake in and report on these pivotal discussions.

Amidst the largest election year in global history, QEF is positioned as a crucible for actionable solutions, with a strong emphasis on shaping a sustainable economic future.

At a time when the need for transformative discussions on a range of significant topics could not be greater.

These include:“Geopolitics, Globalization & trade,” where the evolving political landscape's impact on investment flows, supply chains, and the global economy will be examined;“Business & Investment Outlook,” offering insights into market growth and economic trends;“The Energy Transition,” featuring expert analysis from leading decision-makers on the future of LNG and sustainable energy;“Sports & Entertainment,” revealing the latest disruptions set to transform the multibillion-dollar sports industry; and“Technology Innovation,” exploring the next advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and beyond.

Reflecting on the partnership's impact and the significance of this year's forum, Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar, stated:“Our partnership with Qatar Economic Forum is a testament to the indispensable role of the media in fostering economic, political, and social progress. As we navigate a year of uncertainty, our forum becomes a pivotal platform for clear, compelling narratives that not only address misinformation but also promote understanding across diverse global perspectives. Through innovation and dialogue, we aim to harness the potential of the Gulf's media industry as a dynamic force for economic growth and a bridge between cultures.”

Since its inception in 2021, the partnership between Media City Qatar and Bloomberg Media to host QEF has built on a solid foundation, highlighting a mutual dedication to driving meaningful conversations on economic trends, challenges, and opportunities.