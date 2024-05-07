Google To Use Gemini AI To Tackle Advanced Cyber Threats

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) In a bid to better protect enterprises from cyber incidents, Google on Tuesday launched a new threat intelligence solution that is powered by its Gemini AI.

The 'Google Threat Intelligence' AI-driven Gemini provides conversational search across its vast repository of threat intelligence, enabling customers to gain insights and protect themselves from threats“faster than ever before”.

“We're launching Google Threat Intelligence from Google Cloud to help cybersecurity professionals get better visibility of global threats,” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai posted on X.

“It uses Gemini's advanced AI capabilities, plus expertise and insights from Mandiant and VirusTotal,” he added.

The company said it protects 4 billion devices and 1.5 billion email accounts and blocks 100 million phishing attempts per day.

Now, Gemini 1.5 Pro has been integrated with 'Google Threat Intelligence' so that it can assist security professionals in combating malware.

“Gemini 1.5 Pro offers the world's longest context window, with support for up to 1 million tokens. It can dramatically simplify the technical and labour-intensive process of reverse engineering malware,” said Google.

Gemini AI was able to process the entire decompiled code of the malware file for 'WannaCry' in a single pass, taking 34 seconds to deliver its analysis and identify the 'killswitch'.

“While there is no shortage of threat intelligence available, the challenge for most is to contextualise and operationalise intelligence relevant to their specific organisation,” said Dave Gruber, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group.