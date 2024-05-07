Azerbaijan, OSCE Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had atelephone conversation Monday with Minister for Foreign andEuropean Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, OSCEChair-in-Office Ian Borg.

According to Azernews , during the telephoneconversation, the discussions revolved around the issues on theOSCE agenda, as well as the regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the key areas of theAzerbaijan-OSCE bilateral cooperation agenda and the country'sposition on the current challenges facing the OSCE.

FM Bayramov provided an insight into the current post-conflictsituation in the region, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalizationprocess, as well as the country's approach to the issues.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation with the OSCEand its current chairmanship within the framework of theBaku-hosted 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29)to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During the conversation, the two also exchanged views on otherbilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.