Erdogan Welcomes Hamas's Acceptance Of Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, May 7 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, yesterday, welcomed Hamas's acceptance of a proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“We were pleased that Hamas accepted the ceasefire (proposal), following our suggestions. Now, the same step should be taken by Israel,” Erdogan said at a press conference, after a cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara.

“I call on all Western actors to put pressure on Israel to that end,” he said.

Erdogan held a phone conversation with Hamas politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, after the movement accepted the Gaza ceasefire proposal.

The president said on social media platform X that, the two sides discussed efforts made to end the conflict and violence in Gaza, and evaluated Hamas's approval of the ceasefire proposal it received from the mediators.

Haniyeh told the Egyptian and Qatari sides, mediating the Gaza truce that, his movement approved their proposal, regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, the Gaza-ruling Palestinian faction said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-TRT

