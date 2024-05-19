Saudi Crown Prince, US National Security Advisor Discuss Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud discussed with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regional developments, including the situation in the Gaza Strip and the necessity to stop the war and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

The meeting also discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to the joint efforts to realize the two-state solution to meet the aspirations of the Palestinian people and preserve their legitimate rights.

