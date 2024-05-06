PM Checks On BRT Project

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday checked on the progress of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and stations linking Amman and Zarqa, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

In late April, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh announced that the trial operation of the Amman-Zarqa BRT system will start on May 15.

Shawarbeh's announcement came as the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) received 48 King Long buses, with capacities ranging between 62 and 70 passengers, at a total cost of JD7.584 million.

The BRT network within Amman consists of two main lines with a length of 32 kilometres (km), according to



GAM launched the trial operation of Line No.2, with a length of 17 km, starting from Sweileh and reaching the Jordan Museum, in mid-2021, according to the website.



GAM launched the trial operation of Line No. 1, with a length of 15 km, starting from Al Mahata Terminal and arriving at Sweileh Terminal, in the first quarter of 2022.



