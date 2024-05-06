Rabindranath Jayanti 2024: 6 films adapted from stories of Tagore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the profound influence of Rabindranath Tagore's literature on Bollywood with adaptations like 'Charulata' and 'Chokher Bali'. These films beautifully capture Tagore's timeless themes, offering poignant narratives that resonate across cultures and generations

Naukadubi follows the journey of a young woman who, after losing her husband, marries a man she mistakenly believes is the same person

This anthology film directed by Satyajit Ray consists of three short films, one of which is based on Tagore's short story "Samapti" (The Conclusion)

Directed by Rituparno Ghosh, this film is based on Tagore's novel "Chokher Bali" (A Grain of Sand). It's a complex tale of love, betrayal, and societal norms in 19th century Bengal

Directed by Hemen Gupta, this film is based on Tagore's short story "Kabuliwala". It tells the heartwarming story of the friendship between a young girl named Mini and Rahmat

Another adaptation by Satyajit Ray, this film is based on Tagore's novel "Ghare-Baire" (The Home and the World). It explores themes of nationalism, love, and idealism

Directed by Satyajit Ray, this film is based on Tagore's novella "Nastanirh" (The Broken Nest). It's a poignant tale of a lonely housewife's emotional journey