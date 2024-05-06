World Athletics Day 2024: Prioritise Sleep For Optimum Performance And Muscle Repair

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During rigorous training sessions, athletes and sportspeople push their bodies to the maximum, which causes soreness in their muscles and impairs their performance. But sleep is a secret weapon in your recuperation toolbox. Making sleep a priority is essential for optimum athletic performance and muscle repair.



When you sleep, your body performs a symphony of essential functions. The release of growth hormones is an essential part of the process of mending muscle and tissue growth. This hormone increases strength and power by assisting in the rebuilding of damaged muscle fibers. Sleep deprivation upsets this hormonal balance, impedes muscle regeneration, and may result in loss.



Muscle tone isn't the only factor in

good

sleep. It strengthens the immune system for athletes who are continuously combating wear and tear.

Getting enough sleep fortifies the body's

defenses, reducing its susceptibility to disease and injuries.

This

translates to fewer missed training days and a faster recovery from setbacks.









Furthermore, adequate sleep improves cognitive function, such as reaction time, focus, and decision-making, all of which are essential for athletic performance. Sleep deprivation can lead to slow thinking, impair reaction times, and increase the likelihood of errors or accidents during training or competition. For athletes, the optimal range of sleep generally falls between 7 and 9 hours per night, with elite athletes potentially requiring closer to nine hours to fully recover from rigorous training schedules. Remember, consistency is critical.

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, even on rest days,

helps regulate the body's natural sleep-wake cycle and improves sleep quality and recovery.

In conclusion, prioritizing sleep isn't a luxury for athletes; it's a necessity. By ensuring adequate shut-eye, athletes can optimize muscle recovery, strengthen their immune systems, sharpen their minds, and reach their peak performance potential. So, dim the lights, silence the distractions, and prioritize your sleep. You owe to your body to take care of it. And your body will thank you for it.

-Anand Nichani, Managing Director, Magniflex India