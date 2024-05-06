Palestinian Pres. Hails Successful Ceasefire Deal In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 6 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Monday the success of the Egyptian and Qatari mediations regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, Abbas stressed that he felt comfortable with the agreement and that it had been his priority to the Palestinian Authority since day one of Israeli aggression.

The Palestinian leader also hopes the Israeli occupation will stop its aggression and complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Also, it demanded the international community to place pressure on the Israeli occupation to abide by the ceasefire agreement and end the occupation of Palestinian land.

The Palestinian movement (Hamas) responded and agreed to the ceasefire agreement proposal and informed the mediators of its approval.

Hamas mentioned in its statement that the Head of its Political Bureau, Ismail Haniya, praised Qatar's role in these mediations. (end)

