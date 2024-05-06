Arab League Chief Calls On UN To Stop Israeli Occupation Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 6 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad AbulGheit, called Monday on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and rein on the Israeli occupation.

AbulGheit said in a tweet on the social networking site (X) that although Hamas accepted the Egyptian-Qatari truce deal, the Israeli occupation's maneuvers indicate its bad intentions.

AbulGheit called on the Security Council, "particularly the United States and the Western countries that support the Israeli occupation," to assume their responsibilities "and to restrain the occupying force to prevent further escalation of the situation, as Palestinian civilians are the ones paying the price."

Early, a statement by the Palestinian presidency warned about preparations by Israeli forces to commit genocide in Rafah city, stressing the urgent need for an immediate solution. (end)

asm







MENAFN06052024000071011013ID1108180315