Indian Visa For Honduras, Hungary, Iran, Jamaica, Jordan Citizens

In 2017, the Indian government launched a new electronic visa system to assist travelers visiting the country. More than 170 countries have been identified as being eligible to apply for the visa in recent years. Online applications for Hondurans and people from other countries are now open. A Honduran national should also be aware that India provides a number of different Indian e-Visas, each with its own set of qualifications and conditions. Honduran passport holders can obtain a number of electronic visas, including: Tourist e-Visa with double entry is valid for 30 days. For longer stays, the 1-Year and 5-Year tourist eVisas allow repeated entries into the nation over one year and five years, respectively, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. The online application process for an India e-Visa may take up to 15 minutes, and it is completely automated.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR HONDURAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR HUNGARIAN CITIZENS

Hungarians can visit India and enjoy its gorgeous nature by applying for a visa online in minutes. Hungary is one of 169 countries where an E-Tourist Visa can be obtained to visit India. Since the introduction of the India e-Visa in 2014, acquiring an India Travel Permit has been significantly simpler and may be accomplished in a few simple steps. Hungarians can apply for a variety of Indian e-Visas. The eTourist multiple-entry visa allows visitors from Hungary to stay in India for up to 90 days. With the India double-entry e-business visa, Hungary can stay in India for a total of 180 days from the date of admission. The Triple Entry eMedical Visa for India has a shorter validity period, 120 days from the date of issue with a maximum stay of 60 days, while the Indian eMedical attendant Visa is issued with the same conditions for family members accompanying the patient. Hungarians must enter India before their e-Visa expires. Once the tourist or business eVisa is approved, the validity period is one year from the date of approval. Hungarians applying for an India eBusiness or eMedical Visa may require additional documentation such as a business card or a letter from the hospital where the treatment will take place. Hungarian citizens can obtain an e-Visa by completing the India e-Visa Application Form which should take no longer than 15 minutes. The application processing takes no longer than 2-4 working days.

Indian Visa Requirements for Hungarian Citizens



A valid Hungarian passport which is still valid for 6 months after you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR IRANIAN CITIZENS

Traveling to India has been easier for people of over 169 nations around the world, who can now apply for an Indian eVisa. Iran appears in this list. The eVisa to India is an electronic travel permission that may be obtained completely online, eliminating the requirement to visit an embassy or consulate and submit a paper application. This new approach, implemented in 2014, has resulted in a more speedier immigration process, avoiding huge lines at embassies. An e-Visa can be obtained from Iran for tourist, business, or medical treatment. Tourist eVisa for Indian territory: two entries for a total of 90 days (valid for one year from approval). Iran is one of the countries that would benefit from this quick and simple procedure that will eliminate the need to visit consulates or embassies.

India Visa requirements for Iran Citizens



Having a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a PayPal or a debit/credit card so you can pay for the Visa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR JAMAICAN CITIZENS

Over 169 countries are eligible to request an electronic visa, which was implemented by India as a way to save time in 2017. Jamaicans now have the option to utilize the internet in order to complete and submit a concise application form. Foreign nationals with an eVisa, or Indian Electronic Travel Authorization, are allowed to enter and move around India without any restrictions. Citizens of Jamaica can apply for different types of Indian e-Visas, such as e-Tourist visas that permit a 90-day stay and are valid for either one or five years with multiple entries. If any Jamaican citizens wish to visit India for a limited time, they can apply for a tourist e-visa, which is valid for one month and allows them to stay for up to 30 days. Eligible candidates can enter basic passport, passport, and trip information into the online e-Visa Application Form.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR JAMAICAN CITIZENS



A valid passport which is still valid for 6 months after you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR JORDANIAN CITIZENS

Visas to India are now much more easily obtained. Previously, you had to get it from the Indian embassy. However, modern technology allows you to complete it from the comfort of your own home. Jordan is one of more than 169 nationalities eligible for an India e-Visa to visit the Republic of India. Jordanians can enter India legally by obtaining a government-issued India e-Visa. Jordanians can apply for the following types of Indian visas: Visa for e-tourism: You are allowed to enter India for tourism purposes. A double-entry visa allows you to stay in India for up to 30 days after arrival. You can also select the remaining two categories with extended validity. A one-year e-Tourist visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance. It allows you to stay for up to 90 days at a time and to enter and exit the country several times. The five-year e-Tourist visa is valid for five years from the date of issuance. You may enter the nation as many times as you choose, but each stay must be no longer than 90 days. Jordanians can get an e-Visa by filling out the India e-Visa Application Form, which should take no more than 15 minutes.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR JORDANIAN CITIZENS



A valid passport which is still valid for 6 months after you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.