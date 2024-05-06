China Always Plays Constructive Role In Promoting Peaceful Settlement - Xi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chinese President Xi Jinping understands what is at stake for Europeans amid the Ukrainian crisis and declares his commitment to mutual respect and peaceful coexistence between states.

Xi wrote about this in a letter published by Le Figaro at the beginning of his visit to France, Ukrinform reports.

"We understand the upheaval the Ukrainian crisis is causing Europeans. China did not initiate this crisis, nor is it a party or participant to it. But we have always played a constructive role in promoting a peaceful settlement. I have repeatedly called for compliance with the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and consideration of the legitimate security interests of various parties," Xi Jinping wrote.

"The longer the crisis lasts, the more Europe and the world suffer. We hope that peace and stability will soon return to Europe, and we intend to work with France and the entire international community to find good ways to resolve the crisis," the statement reads.

He also recalled that China is promoting its own Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, which make China's proposal to improve global governance and respond to the challenges of human development. According to him, these initiatives are supported by more than 100 countries and international organizations.

"Since the founding of the new China more than 70 years ago, it has never unleashed a war or occupied a single centimeter of foreign land. It is the only country in the world that has enshrined its commitment to peaceful development in its Constitution, and the only major nuclear power that has pledged not to use nuclear weapons first," the Chinese leader emphasized.

China adheres to the five principles of peaceful coexistence: mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France on a state visit on Sunday.

While in Paris, Xi will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Both economic and geopolitical issues will be discussed, including the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This is Xi Jinping's first official trip to Europe since 2019. After France, the Chinese leader will visit Serbia and Hungary.