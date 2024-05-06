Ukraine's Defense Forces Destroy 13 Russian Battalions Within Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 13 battalions worth of Russian military personnel in the past week alone.

Data on Russian losses from April 29 to May 5 was published by the Military Media Center, Ukrinform reports.

Last week, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 6,580 enemy personnel (the number worth a force of 13 battalions).

In addition, Ukraine destroyed 73 Russian tanks (worth two tank battalions) and 167 armored fighting vehicles (worth five motorized rifle battalions).

Also, Ukraine hit 239 artillery systems (roughly 13 artillery divisions), as well as downed 22 missiles, and a warplane.

As reported, the Russian army has already lost 475,300 soldiers and officers as killed or wounded in action.