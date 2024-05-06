France Reaffirms Firm Opposition To Israeli Occupation's Aggression On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 6 (KUNA) -- France renewed on Monday its call on the Israeli occupation to stop the aggressive attack on Rafah, emphasizing that the mass displacement of Palestinians is a war crime per international law.

French foreign ministry said in a statement, that France firmly denounces the Israeli occupation's attack on Rafah, stating that 1.3 million people are living in dire circumstances.

Earlier, the Palestinian authority mentioned that the Israeli occupation forces started committing the biggest ethnic cleansing operation once they invaded Rafah.

Yesterday, Emmanuel Macron called on Netanyahu to resume negotiations with Hamas to reach a permanent ceasefire and stop the escalations.

