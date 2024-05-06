Saudi Arabia Warns Of Severe Consequences Over Invasion Of Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia warned on Monday of the consequential risks of the Israeli occupation's invasion of Rafah.

Saudi's foreign ministry said in a statement, that the kingdom firmly objects to the occupation's continuous violations of international law and rejects the occupation's persistence in disregarding the numerous calls from the international community to ceasefire immediately.

The foreign ministry renewed its call on the international community to immediately intervene and stop the genocide, it added. (end)

