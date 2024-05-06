Desert Falls Water And Adventure Park Wins 'Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas has been awarded the prestigious 'Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award', in recognition of Desert Falls' commitment to providing guests with a safe and enjoyable aquatic experience while offering unrivalled entertainment in the heart of the Middle East.

As one of the largest waterparks in the region, Desert Falls offers an exhilarating array of attractions, boasting 19 attractions and 30 rides and slides. From heart-pounding water slides to leisurely lazy river rides, the park caters to thrill-seekers and families alike, making it a beloved destination for days visitors as well as a popular attraction for resort guests. With its convenient location on the Qatar-Saudi border, Desert Falls welcomes day visitors and resort guests seeking an unforgettable adventure.

Internationally renowned Aquatic Safety and Risk Management consultants Jeff Ellis & Associates, Inc. (E&A) annually present the International Aquatic Safety Award to the top 10% of their clients globally through a three-tiered system, with Platinum representing the highest echelon of safety adherence. They utilize their Comprehensive Aquatic Risk Management Program (CARMP) to rigorously evaluate lifeguard proficiency, emergency protocols, and facility supervision. Facilities surpassing expectations receive the award, affirming their leadership in aquatic safety and risk management.

Scott Wellington, General Manager of Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park, expressed the resort's pride in receiving the respected Award, saying:“We are truly honoured to have been bestowed with this remarkable accolade, a testament to the dedication and passion of every member of the team at Desert Falls. It speaks volumes of our unwavering commitment to curating unparalleled entertainment experiences, all while prioritizing the safety and well-being of every guest who embarks on the adventure of Desert Falls. This recognition fuels our pride and determination to continually surpass expectations.”

In addition to its acclaimed water attractions, Desert Falls offers a diverse range of activities. Guests can also enjoy a range of water-based activities, from kayaking and paddleboarding to hydro bikes and family dolphin cruises.